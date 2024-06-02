Top Modi opponent to return to jail after India vote ends — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A top opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would return to jail Sunday, the end of the bail term issued to allow him to campaign in just-concluded national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Modi in the polls, was detained in March over a long-running corruption probe.

He is among several leaders of the bloc under criminal investigation, with colleagues describing his arrest the month before general elections began as a “political conspiracy” orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India’s top court granted him bail last month, giving a fleeting boost to the opposition’s quixotic campaign to oust Modi, but ordered him at the same time to return to custody once voting in the six-week poll concluded.

He will hand himself into Delhi’s Tihar prison on Sunday afternoon, he said.

“I came out…