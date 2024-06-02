Galvanising Positive Change – THISDAYLIVE

President Bola Tinubu and his wife Oluremi, are a unique pair in Nigeria’s history. They are the first to have govern a state, serve in the Senate and now ultimately, rule the country. As they marked their first anniversary, Vanessa Obioha pans her lens to the First Lady and her accomplishments so far, especially with young people

It is unlikely that the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, knew her life’s trajectory would lead her to Aso Villa when she exchanged vows with President Bola Tinubu during their traditional marriage in 1987. For all she knew, he was a friend of the family, a businessman with lofty dreams and very kind eyes. Whether she later realised his political vision or not, one thing was certain, she was not going to sit idly. When the President became the first governor of Lagos State in the new democratic dispensation, she was prepared to be the First Lady of the state. After their tenure, she took her time before joining the Senate…