NDLEA intercepts codeine shipment from India — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has had a productive week, seizing large quantities of illegal drugs and conducting numerous War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaigns across Nigeria.

This was revealed by NDLEA’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.

In Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, NDLEA operatives intercepted a consignment of 175,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup imported from India.

The seizure follows another seizure by the NDLEA of a shipment of 175,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup at the Port Harcourt Ports complex in Onne, Rivers State.

According to Babafemi, The two seizures followed earlier intelligence, which made the NDLEA request that the shipment be stepped down for 100 per cent examination.

The latest seizure of 875 cartons of codeine-containing 175,000 bottles weighing 26,250kg was made on Friday, June 7, 2024, during a joint examination by NDLEA, Customs…