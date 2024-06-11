Proposed supplementary budget to be partly funded with N50bn PIDTF

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has provided insight into the proposed 2024 Appropriation Bill, which will be partly funded with the N50 billion Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), currently domiciled in the National Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority (NSWIA).

He explained that the N50 billion in the PIDF would not be adequate to fund the Renewed Hope Transformational Projects; hence, the Federal Government approached the World Bank for a $2.5 billion loan.

He further disclosed that the World Bank management would meet soon to make a decision on its approval.

The minister gave this insight while briefing the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs over the proposed Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier informed the joint session of the federal parliament that he would soon send the proposed…