First Lady Canvasses Action Against Female Genital Mutilation – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed the need to intensify advocacy efforts to eliminate the harmful practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Mrs Tinubu spoke Tuesday in Abuja at the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the elimination of Female Genital Mutilation, FGM with the theme, Delivering the global promise.

Her words: “We need to empower survivors by providing comprehensive medical, legal, and psychological services to help them regain their dignity.

“We should foster partnerships by engaging with women groups, form alliances with young people, civil society, faith based organisations, and the government”.

According to her, the collaboration will help mobilize resources, share best practices, and create sustainable movement against gender-based violence and Female Genital Mutilation.

The First lady who frowed at the practice, saying it was totally unacceptable, added “it not only…