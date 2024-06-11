Detectives arrest man who hacked his employer to death with machete 6 weeks after resuming work





Detectives have arrested a man 20 months after he killed his employer in Murang’a County, Kenya.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in a statement on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, said the suspect, Fred Cheluba Murunga, was arrested at the premises of a security firm in another town where he was seeking employment.

According to the statement, Fred had only worked for the deceased for six weeks before he hacked him to death with a machete.

“The proverbial fortieth day of a murder suspect believed to have slain his 63-year-old employer in Murang’a on 22nd September 2022 has finally dawned after over 20 months of holing up, a period that subjected the affected family to untold grief crying for justice for their kin,” the statement read.