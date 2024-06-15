5 Foods Eaten Raw In Different Countries

Eating raw food is a practice that goes beyond the latest food trends. It is a culinary practice that has deep roots in traditions across the globe.

Essentially, raw foods are foods that are eaten uncooked or have not been cooked enough. Food is considered raw when it has not been heated above a certain temperature, typically around 104–118°F (40–48°C).

Also, having a diet of raw foods is termed raw food veganism, with a rotation of unprocessed, plant-based foods.

In this article, we shall look at an array of raw foods that are cherished and consumed in their natural state across different nations.

1. Sashimi – Japan

In Japan, sashimi is a traditional dish that consists of thinly sliced raw seafood or fish. It is often served with wasabi, soy sauce, and pickled ginger. This fish is usually tuna, salmon, yellowtail or mackerel….