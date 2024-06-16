Disease outbreaks hinder Nigeria’s progress in achieving SDG — UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that outbreaks of disease in Nigeria will continue to hinder the progress of the country in achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucrier, SDG 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and well-being for all, might be derailed due to the diversion of lean resources to combat outbreaks.

While responding to the cholera outbreaks in Lagos State, Lafoucrier maintained that during outbreaks, the overstretched health system will be hugely impacted.

She said: “These outbreaks strain Nigeria’s health system, diverting limited resources from essential services like routine immunizations and maternal and child care, undermining universal health coverage.

“Outbreaks disrupt health programs, leading to resurgences of vaccine-preventable diseases such as…