Lagos, Globacom to Co-Host Africa’s Grandest Cycling Fiesta – THISDAYLIVE

Arrangements are in top gear by the telecoms powerhouse, Globacom and the Lagos State Government to host a very impactful cycling fiesta in Lagos.

The Lagos City Cyclefest, a bikers’ tourney set to become Africa’s largest and most awe-inspiring event, according to organisers, is a collaboration between Lagos State and Globacom, which is not just drawing the eyes of the world but is creating a vibrant mosaic of motion, colour, and competitive spirit that promises to rival the grandeur of the world’s most celebrated cycling tournaments.

It was gathered at the weekend that the final touches are underway as the organisers are preparing to shut down Lagos for the historic biking spectacle. The event is set to rival Europe’s Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España.

The Lagos City Cyclefest, organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, is not merely an event; it is a celebration of life on two wheels. Designed to…