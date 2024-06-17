What June 12 didn’t envisage

As Nigeria prepared to celebrate the 31st anniversary of June 12, some citizens decided to mark the day with anti-hardship protests, to remind this government that the system in place and the manner it is operated is not the democracy the people envisaged.

The hardship in the land is uncommon in the history of the country. Some of the protesters were active participants in the pro-democracy struggles that chased the military back to the barracks. They contributed to the enthronement of this democracy and feel entitled to complain when things are going south.

Using the ‘Take It Back Movement’ appellation, the organisers announced a format for the protests across states. To be sure they were not into some illegitimate business, they advertised take-off and meeting points in 18 states. These activists did not hide their identities. They expressed disappointment with 25 years of mismanaged democracy. Among other demands, they requested for an…