Dreams fulfilled as pilgrims complete rites, return to Makkah



In high spirits of fulfilment, over 1.8 million pilgrims on Tuesday departed the tent city of Muna back to their comfort zones in Makkah after completing hajj rites at the sacred sites.

The pilgrims had embarked on a rigorous but spiritually rewarding exercise across the various sites and were expected to round up with the symbolic pelting of the devil at Jamurah.

Over 65,000 Nigerians joined other participating pilgrims drawn from across the world for the 2024 pilgrimage that lasted five days.

Amid tense temperatures, the largest Muslim congregation in the world converged on Arafah, Musdalifah, Jamurah, and Muna, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to carry out the 5th pillar of Islam.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, a total of 1,833,164 pilgrims from across the world participated in the 2024 pilgrimage at the end of the exercise.

Specifically, the data indicated 4,714; 60,251; and 1,546 pilgrims were received into the Kingdom through sea,…