MultiChoice Allegedly Reverses Subscription Prices For Customers 

MultiChoice, brand-name for DStv and GOtv, has allegedly rolled back its recent subscription price hikes following a court ruling that deemed them excessive and intense customer backlash.

MultiChoice initially justified the price hikes by pointing to economic challenges, including inflation and currency devaluation.

However, the increases led to widespread dissatisfaction among subscribers, culminating in over a million cancellations.

Effective June 16, 2024, the adjusted pricing will see DStv Premium subscribers paying N29,500, down from N37,000.

The Compact+ package will now cost N19,800, a reduction from N25,000. Compact subscribers will see their rates revert to N12,500 instead of N15,700, and Confam package users will pay N7,400, down from N9,300.

For Yanga package subscribers, the rate has been rolled back to N4,200 from the proposed N5,100, while Padi subscribers will now pay N2,950 instead of N3,600.

READ ALSO: Confusion trails…