LASG Reiterates Continuous Support for SMEs as Lagos Tourism Trade Fair Ends – THISDAYLIVE

Following the success recorded at the three-day Lagos Tourism and Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair, which ended on Sunday, the Lagos State Government, has reiterated its commitment to continuously support Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) to grow businesses.

Speaking at the final day of the Lagos Tourism and Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair in Ikeja, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Arts, Tourism and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, was quoted in a statement yesterday, to have said the trade fair has changed the lives of the vendors and impacted their businesses positively.

The sixth edition of the trade fair, which began last Friday ended on Sunday at White Stone, Oregun, Ikeja. It was organised in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Some of the thousands of vendors and participants who took part in the sixth edition of the fair, tagged “Buy, Sell, Network,” described it as a success and…