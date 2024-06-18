NAHCON disappointed Nigerian pilgrims — Gov Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has berated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for disappointing Nigerians who are performing the ongoing 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Governor expressed his displeasure while interacting with the state pilgrims at Mina, the city of tents in Mecca as monitored by Tribune Online in Bauchi.

To this end, Bala Mohammed stressed the need to decentralize most of the Hajj operations in a manner that would allow state governments to take full control of Hajj affairs towards ensuring adequate welfare of their pilgrims who paid for Hajj seats through their respective States’ Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

He stated that in…