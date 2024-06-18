Rivers: Group warns ex-council chairmen against breakdown of law and order



The Human Rights Advocacy Network (HRAN) has called on the immediate past local councils chairmen in Rivers State to eschew acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

HRAN Country Representative, Mr. David Mathew, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, called on the council chairmen to abide by the dictate of the law.

HRAN called on relevant security agencies, especially the Nigerian Police and Department of State Security (DSS), to be proactive and watch out for anyone who may wish to cause anything that would lead to the breakdown of law and order in Rivers.

Recall that the tenure of the local government council chairmen came to an end today, June, 17 2024.

But Emohua Local Council boss, Chidi Lloyd, and few others from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, had vowed not to vacate office after today, insisting that the tenure of the chairmen had been extended for six months by the state Assembly.

HRAN, however, said the purported…