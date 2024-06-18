Oyo SSS3 Student Emerges One-day House of Representatives Member – THISDAYLIVE

* To attend plenary, meet with Speaker Abbas

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A Senior Secondary School (SSS) student of Favourland College, Igboora in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, Miss Peace Oluwaseyi Oladosu, has emerged a one-day House of Representatives member.

She would attend plenary at the green chamber and hold a meeting with the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, when the federal lawmakers resume from their current Sallah break.

The gesture is courtesy of the member representing Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, Hon. Adebayo Adepoju.

The winner apart from travelling by flight to Abuja in company with her parents and lodged in a five-star hotel, would also have the opportunity to sit in the lawmaker’s seat in the lower legislative chamber.

This is contained in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the lawmaker on Media and Publicity, Mr. Hassan Adesodi Olaoniye.

Olaoniye explained…