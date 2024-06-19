PDP extends deadline for sale of forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the sale of forms for its 2024 congresses from June 17 to June 28.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ologunagba said that the extension was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) pursuant to its power under the party’s constitution.

Ologunagba added that the deadline for the submission of completed states’ executives forms had also been extended from June 21 to July 5.

He advised all party leaders, stakeholders and members to note the extension and be guided accordingly.