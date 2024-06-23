Walking in the light (24)

A child of God should be noticeably different from those who dwell in darkness because he is walking in the light. Jesus should make a difference in our lives! In 1890, Eliza Hewitt wrote the song: “Stepping In The Light” and refrain reads:

“How beautiful to walk in the steps of the Saviour, Stepping in the light, stepping in the light, How beautiful to walk in the steps of the Saviour, Led in paths of light.” A true child of God does not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness anywhere he may find himself.

Throughout the Scripture, darkness symbolises sin and its effects (Proverbs 2:12–15). The works of darkness are unfruitful because they end in death, but the fruit of righteousness “leads to holiness, and the result is eternal life,” (Romans 6:20–22).

By telling the Ephesians what behaviours to avoid, Paul outlines the unfruitful works of darkness to include sexual sin, greed, dirty talks, filthy practices, idolatry, among others (Ephesians…