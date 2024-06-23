FG insists Binance Executive Has Access to Quality Medical Care – THISDAYLIVE

* US lawmakers visit Gambaryan in Kuje prison, seek his humanitarian release

Emmanuel Addeh and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government yesterday, picked holes in the insinuations that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan, was being held in unsavory prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health was deteriorating

The clarification by the Nigerian government came as two United States lawmakers urged the country’s embassy in Nigeria to seek the release of Gambaryan, on humanitarian grounds, citing his ‘poor health’.

But the position of the US lawmakers was refuted by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement. He waved aside the allegations, saying it should be ignored as it was false.

Idris emphatically said Gambaryan, who was facing trial for tax evasion and money laundering was being held in lawful detention and had access to quality medical care whenever required.

The minister also said the…