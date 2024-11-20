Reform of justice sector, a cardinal of Tinubu’s govt

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Tuesday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is considering an overhaul of the justice sector.

He stated that the government has already undertaken reformative initiatives to drive critical reforms in the justice sector.

The reform of the nation’s justice sector is central to Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

Fagbemi revealed this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the opening ceremony of the two-day conference of the Network of Justice, jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice and the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme of the International IDEA.

He said, “As you are aware, the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of this administration’s developmental blueprint.

“You may recall that one of the cardinal items on our Renewed Hope…