RAK Angels Defeat Divine Warriors In Softball Opening Game

West Africa Little League Tournament began in Lagos with a game between Junior Softball team of RAK Angels of Badagry and Divine Warriors of Ibadan softball team.

It was an opening game in which five leagues in three Districts in Nigeria are participating to get the best three teams that will qualify for the West Africa Little League Tournament softball division.

RAK Angels defeated Divine Warriors by eight runs to seven runs.

According to the schedule released by the Local Organising Committee on Sunday, more games will be played among the following leagues who are already at the venue: Karen KHICS Little League, Alara Angels Little League, Adekalu Bulls of Lagos, RAK Angels and Divine Warriors of Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the Benin Republic and Cote d’Ivoire Little League teams entered Lagos on Sunday to join the tournament and fight for the ticket to go to EuroAfrica Tournament holding in Kutno, Poland in July 2023.

The Game Director, Mr Robert Anthony has also announced…