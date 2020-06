Justin Tyopuusu, Jalingo No fewer than eleven people were reportedly killed and scores injured following renewed attacks on Tungwa and Utsua-Daa communities in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. A resident of Bagoni near Tungwa, Alh. Sale Umar told our correspondent that gunmen invaded Tungwa on Thursday and Utsua-Daa on Friday killing 11 people.







Source: Punch Newspaper