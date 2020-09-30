Numerous MDAs, not bicameral legislature, responsible for high cost of governance Senate spokesman

By
Headliners
-
2



Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, tells SUNDAY ABORISADE that those advocating the scrapping of the upper chamber are ill-advised among other issues Some Nigerians have argued that a bicameral legislature is too expensive for the country and that we need to switch over to a unicameral system to reduce the cost of governance. Do you



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR