Numerous MDAs, not bicameral legislature, responsible for high cost of governance Senate spokesman

Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, tells SUNDAY ABORISADE that those advocating the scrapping of the upper chamber are ill-advised among other issues Some Nigerians have argued that a bicameral legislature is too expensive for the country and that we need to switch over to a unicameral system to reduce the cost of governance. Do you
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Numerous MDAs, not bicameral legislature, responsible for high cost of governance Senate...