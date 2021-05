EBONYI State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday ordered an investigation into the attack and kidnap of his former aide, Amos Ogbonnaya. Ogbonnaya, the Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre, in Ohaozara Local Government of the state, was said to have been kidnapped and tortured, last Thursday by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs and was freed Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper