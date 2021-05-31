De-proscribing IPOB as terror group will pave way for dialogue -Ex-DSS director, Ejiofor

A former Director of the Department of State Services, Mike Ejiofor, says the de-proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra as a terrorist organisation will pave the way for dialogue and amicable solution to the crisis engulfing the South-Eastern part of the country. Ejiofor stated this in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH on Monday. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today De-proscribing IPOB as terror group will pave way for dialogue -Ex-DSS director,...