Buhari urges security agencies to expedite action in release of abducted Niger school children

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State.

The presidential directive was made known in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night.

According to the statement, “The President, who received a briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools and urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.

“He also directed that the concerned government agencies extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

