Management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, says that the medical services in the hospital will suffer as a result of the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors. The PUNCH had reported that medical activities at the ATBUTH were, on Monday, paralysed following the resident doctors nationwide Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Medical services will suffer due to resident doctors strike -ATBUTH management