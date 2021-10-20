Banditry: Agricultural activities have returned to Kebbi, says Bagudu

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said farming activities have returned to the state due to the operations against banditry by the Nigerian Army. He said the operations have increasingly enabled farmers access to their farms without threats; especially farmers in Danko Wassagu, who have now returned to their farming occupation. Read More
