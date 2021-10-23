#EndSARS: Edo govt pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that government would pay N190 million as compensation to victims of the 2020 #EndSARS protests against police brutality, as recommended by the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry. Obaseki said this at a meeting with Edo youths on #EndSARS, on Friday, at Government House, Benin. The governor said that Read More
