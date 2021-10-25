Celebrate our troops with pride, Buhari urges Nigerians

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Abuja lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for maintaining peace, unity and stability in the country, urging Nigerians to celebrate them as the pride of the country. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari gave the charge Read More

Click here to read full news..