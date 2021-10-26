Jailbreak: Police detonate bomb found at Oyo prison

By
Headliners
-
2


Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

The police in Oyo State on Tuesday detonated a bomb discovered at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oyo. The bomb was said to be one of the explosive materials planted at the place by the hoodlums during the deadly attack unleashed on the facility on Friday night. Officers of the custodial centre were said to Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Tue-26-Oct-2021]

Jailbreak: Police detonate bomb found at Oyo prison

BREAKING: South-West govs meet in Lagos over insecurity, others

FIRS to partner EFCC on tax-related issues

Cancer: Jonathan, others seek homegrown solution

Anambra: 81,778 newly printed PVCs available for collection INEC

ASUP rejects establishment of new polytechnics

PSGs Verratti out for four weeks with hip injury

VIDEO: American accuses Lagos airport officials of extortion

Engage in politics beyond singing, dancing at events, Akeredolu charges women

Click to view all Punch…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR