A group under the aegis of Coalition of Akko All Progressives Congress Support Group has passed vote of no confidence in the Chairman of House Committee on Police Affairs, Usman Kumo. Kumo is a House of Representatives member representing Akko Federal Constituency. Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Chairman of the group, Khalid Kumo, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information