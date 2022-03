A coalition of protesters under the aegis of Itsekiri National Youth Council on Tuesday took to the streets in Abuja threatening to disrupt the 2023 election in Warri. There wont any election in Warri in 2023 if the Independent National Electoral Commission refuses to obey the judgment given by Justice P. F. Olayiwola of a Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information