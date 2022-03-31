Osun 2022: Protect your voter cards, Oyetola urges electorate





Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has urged the electorate in the state to safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state. Oyetola made the remarks during an engagement programme with Nigeria Professional Photographers and Videographers Association on Wednesday in Osogbo. Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information