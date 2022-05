Lyon won the Womens Champions League on Saturday after beating Barcelona 3-1 to be crowned queens of Europe for a record-extending eighth time. First half goals from Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario were enough to take the title from pre-match holders Barca, who pulled one back through captain Alexia Putellas just before half-time. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

