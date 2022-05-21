NEMA receives 129 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received 129 Nigerians stranded at Agadez, Niger Republic on Saturday in Kano

NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, gave the figure when he received the returnees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived in Kano in three luxury buses organised by the International Organisation on Migration.

“The returnees were brought back through a voluntary repatriation programme for those who left Nigeria to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not get to their destinations and became frustrated,’’ Abdullahi said.

The coordinator added that the returnees included 125 male, two female and two toddlers.

According to him, the returnees are from different parts of Nigeria; some from Kano, Gombe and Anambra states.

