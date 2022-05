Politicians from different political backgrounds as well as elder statesmen and captains of industries converged on Oguta town in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday to bid farewell to late maverick politician, Authur Nzeribe. The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said that the country lost a great son. Uzodimma described Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information