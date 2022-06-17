Kidnappers behead councillor-elect, cousin in Benue

Tension has enveloped Owupa and Orokam communities in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State following the killing of a councillor-elect and his cousin by suspected kidnappers. Consequently, youths from the two communities on Friday barricaded the highway and protested the killing as well as incessant kidnapping in both communities. Sources said that the councillor-elect Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

