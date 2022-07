The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has faulted the President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, for congratulating the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for winning the governorship election in Osun State last Saturday. Ado-Doguwa, who said Buhari and Gbajabiamila have the right to greet the PDP, he Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper