1,000 Kwarans Benefit From NMA Free Surgeries, Others





Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kwara State chapter has performed 1,000 free surgeries and medical healthcare on indigent patients in Esie community, in Irepodun local government area of the state.

The deputy chairman of NMA in the state, Dr Adedayo Aderibigbe said the healthcare interventions is an annual event through which the association gives back to the society.

Aderibigbe added that the NMA members, consisting of both physicians and surgeons offered free services to the less privileged who have no access to healthcare due to financial constraints.

He said that about 19 surgeries were performed for patients suffering from illnesses such as hernia, glaucoma and biopsy, among others.

“All surgical cases that cannot be handled at the health centre, will be referred to the nearest hospitals and general hospitals where they can get affordable healthcare. Some of the patients may be referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH),” he said.

In his remark, Dr…





Source: Leadership Newspaper