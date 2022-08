The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met behind closed doors with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta. Both leaders had frank discussion. Scores of supporters of the APC in state stormed Obasanjos residence, dancing and singing praises of the candidate while the meeting lasted. The meeting, which started Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper