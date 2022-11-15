The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has revealed that the reason it held 43 meetings with monarchs, religious leaders and youth groups was to introduce the commissionsseven-core value policy on citizens in its approach to fighting corruption in the country. A member of the anti-graft agencys board, Mrs Olubukola Balogun, made this Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Why ICPC held 43 meetings with monarchs, others Official