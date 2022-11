Indigenes and residents of Ogwugwu/Umueze in Oba communities, in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have accused a construction company, Bukham Nigeria Limited, of mobilising security officials and hoodlums to use bulldozers to demolish 70 buildings and structures on farmlands in the community. PUNCH Metro gathered that the residents, who were angered Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper