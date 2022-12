Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Catholic priest of Otukpo Diocese in Benue state, Rev. Father Mark Ojotu. Ojotu is said to be the Chaplain of St. Marys Hospital, Okpoga, in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state under Otukpo diocese. The victim was abducted along Okpoga-Ojapo road on Thursday around 5 pm. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper