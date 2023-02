The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that he (Obi) was acting Nollywood and could not win the presidential election. Replying, the former Anambra State Governor said he would rather work hard to improve the entertainment industry. Obi gave the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper