Hoodlums on Sunday invaded the Independent National Electoral Commission collation centre for the Ogoja Constituency in Cross River and destroyed election materials. They also carted away phones, beat up many ward collation officers and disrupted the collation of results. It was gathered that trouble started when results from Nkum Irede were announced and some party Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Gov Election 2023: Hoodlums attack collation centre in Cross River