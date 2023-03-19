Ogun Guber: Gov Abiodun Coasting To Victory As Adebutu Trails Behind





The incumbent Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, is currently leading candidates of other political parties in the results of the Governorship and State Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Abiodun has won 11 Local Government Areas so far, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has won seven Local Government Areas out of the results of 18 LGAs announced so far by INEC.

Meanwhile, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Olubiyi Otegbeye, is yet to win in any local government area of the State.

The electoral commission is, however, expected to announce results of the outstanding two LGAs on Sunday afternoon after a short break.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ogun State has 20 local government areas.

See results below:

Source: Leadership Newspaper