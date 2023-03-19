APC Wins 22 Out of 26 House of Assembly Seats in Ondo





Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won majority seats in the Ondo State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, the APC won 22 seats out of the 26 constituencies across the 18 council areas of the state, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining four seats.

Ondo is one of the eight states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday because the incumbent Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), will complete his second term in office in 2024.

The results declared showed clearly that Saturday’s election was a two-horse race and a straight battle between APC and PDP across the 3,933 polling units and 203 political wards across the council areas of the state.

The APC won 22 and lost two seats in Akoko Akoko Southwest, one seat in Akoko Northwest, and one seat in Akure South LGA.

Source: Thisday Newspaper