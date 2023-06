Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after their final match of the season on Saturday, the Ligue 1 champions said on social media. After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messis adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will conclude at the end of the 2022-23 season, the club said. The club said Messi, 35, would play some Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper