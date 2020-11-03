Nile University of Nigeria Confirms Resumption Dates for 2020/2021 Academic Session

Nile University of Nigeria will commence the 2020/2021 academic session on October 19th for its 200-400 Level students (including Transfer and Direct Entry students) and Postgraduate students. The University’s incoming 100 Level students are expected to resume on November 9th, commencing with orientation activities to familiarize themselves with campus life, student support services, and […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
